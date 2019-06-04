IOActive and Bugcrowd Combine Forces to Extend Security Service Offerings

Strategic partnership provides Global 1000 customers with more options to reduce risk and identify security gaps

LONDON, June 04, 2019, the worldwide leader in research-fueled security services, today announced that it is joining forces with Bugcrowd , the #1 crowdsourced security company, to provide full-stack continuous testing options across all industries and key verticals, including healthcare, retail, financial services, transportation, technology and government.



IOActive operates in over 30 countries and brings world-class services to businesses globally through its advisory services, full stack security assessments, secure development lifecycle, security program development, red and purple team services. Bugcrowd combines the largest, experienced triage team with the most trusted hackers around the world to support enterprise organizations in managing their bug bounty, vulnerability disclosure, and Next Gen Pen Test programs.

This partnership aligns with both companies' commitment to bring robust security solutions to each other's growing customer base, including crowdsourced bug bounty and vulnerability disclosure programs, full-stack assessments and continuous testing. The partnership provides IOActive customers access to Bugcrowd's crowdsourced security solutions and platform, providing even more program opportunities for Bugcrowd security researchers. In addition, Bugcrowd customers can rely on IOActive's world-class researchers and expertise to deliver specific capabilities.

"We're excited to collaborate with Bugcrowd to address the ever complex and evolving security challenges facing our Global 1000 clients," said Matt Rahman, chief operating officer at IOActive. "This partnership is another example of our commitment to extend our core capabilities with key partners, and tackle business risks while helping clients maximize their security investments through the creativity of the combined methodology approaches."

Bugcrowd and Enterprise Strategy Group, that surveyed 200 CISOs and cybersecurity decision makers about the current state of application security, underscoring the importance of next-generation crowdsourced approaches and DevSecOps to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities. The survey found that 60% of security leaders see room to add continuous security penetration testing programs to their traditional point-in-time penetration testing efforts, calling next generation penetration testing complementary for companies to find and fix vulnerabilities faster.

"IOActive has always had an incredible reputation for its industry-leading vulnerability discoveries," said David Baker, chief security officer and vice president of operations at Bugcrowd. "By working together and having IOActive security experts leveraging Bugcrowd's platform, we can help secure the world's most important companies to discover critical threats and vulnerabilities sooner, which is essential in today's complex threat landscape."

IOActive and Bugcrowd will attend Infosecurity Europe from June 4-6 in Olympia, London, with David Baker participating in a CISO panel discussion on Wednesday, June 5 at 2 p.m. BST. More details can be found here: https://www.bugcrowd.com/events/join-us-at-infosecurity-europe-2019/ .

About IOActive

IOActive is a trusted partner for Global 1000 enterprises, providing research-fueled security services across all industries. Our cutting-edge security teams provide highly specialized technical and programmatic services including full stack penetration testing, program efficacy assessments, and hardware hacking. IOActive brings a unique attacker's perspective to every client engagement to maximize security investments and improve client's overall security posture and business resiliency. Founded in 1998, IOActive is headquartered in Seattle with global operations. For more information, visit ioactive.com .

About Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd is the #1 crowdsourced security company. More Fortune 500 organizations trust Bugcrowd to manage their Bug Bounty, Vulnerability Disclosure, and Next Gen Pen Test programs. Bugcrowd's award-winning platform combines actionable, contextual intelligence with the skill and experience of the world's most elite hackers to help leading organizations identify and fix vulnerabilities, protect customers, and make the digitally connected world a safer place. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. Learn more at www.bugcrowd.com .

