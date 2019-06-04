Optimized data consumption, huge savings for automakers

Location technology specialist, TomTom (TOM2), today announced that its industry-leading traffic information service, TomTom Traffic, is now available to automakers with enhanced flexibility that can be used to further optimize traffic data consumption. TomTom Traffic's new feature, Flexible Radius, allows automakers to dynamically change how traffic information is delivered based on the driver's current route. Flexible Radius significantly reduces traffic data consumption, as well as the associated costs without compromising quality. Moreover, it is fully configurable, and adaptable to the automaker's requirements and local market needs.

TomTom Traffic provides accurate information about traffic jams and expected delays on a planned route, helping drivers make better decisions that save time, reduce stress and make roads a safer place. It is an accurate, real-time service, driven by more than 600 million connected devices, that collects data on over 3.5 billion km of roadways per day.

Ralf-Peter Schäfer, Head of TomTom Traffic: "TomTom used to deliver traffic data in a large radius around the vehicle, but many drives are shorter than 50 km. With the new Flexible Radius feature, we're focusing data delivery on only the relevant traffic information, leading to lower data consumption, and significantly lower costs."

TomTom Traffic is currently available in more than 75 countries in Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Schäfer continues: "Although car manufacturers globally will benefit, our customers in North America will find this change particularly attractive. That's because traffic information is traditionally broadcasted in the US, rather than being delivered via a cellular data connection."

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom's technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

