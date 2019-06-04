sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,676 Euro		-0,156
-1,99 %
WKN: A2PK2B ISIN: NL0013332471 Ticker-Symbol: OEMA 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
TOMTOM NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TOMTOM NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,792
7,881
03.06.
7,818
7,852
07:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TOMTOM NV
TOMTOM NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TOMTOM NV7,676-1,99 %