While module makers are attempting to get the best possible scores for their products on 3rd party tests, 3rd-party testing providers are also offering competing products to rank products. We look at what's similar and what's different in the tests.On the surface, PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) and Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC) may appear to have a fair amount in common. Both have been in the business of testing solar modules for around decade, with tests that go above and beyond what is needed to qualify for UL or IEC certification. For years, PVEL has been producing an annual Module Reliability ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...