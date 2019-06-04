EXCHANGE NOTICE, 4 JUNE 2019 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS GLASTON OYJ ABP: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of Glaston Oyj Abp will be traded as of 5 June 2019. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: GLA1VU0119 ISIN code: FI4000387352 Orderbook id: 174664 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equity rights / 63 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XHEL Subscription period: 5 June 2019 - 19 June 2019 Trading starts: 5 June 2019 Last trading day: 13 June 2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 4.6.2019 MERKINTÄOIKEUDET GLASTON OYJ ABP: OSAKEANNIN MERKINTÄOIKEUS Glaston Oyj Abp:n osakeannin merkintäoikeudet otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 5.6.2019 alkaen. Merkintäoikeuden perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: GLA1VU0119 ISIN-koodi: FI4000387352 id: 174664 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equity rights / 63 Tikkivälitaulukko: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XHEL Merkintäaika: 5.6.2019 - 19.6.2019 Kaupankäynti alkaa: 5.6.2019 Viimeinen kaupankäyntipäivä: 13.6.2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260