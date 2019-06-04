NEX Exchange (NEXX) NEX Exchange: ?Suspension of Trading 04-Jun-2019 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been suspended from trading on NEX Exchange with effect from 07:30am, 04/06/2019, due to the company being unable to produce its accounts in accordance with NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules. Wishbone Gold Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: WSBN ISIN: GI000A1JU9R7 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange 2 Broadgate London EC2M 7UR Tel: 020 7818 9767 Fax: 020 7000 5841 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCL TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 8957 EQS News ID: 818719 End of Announcement EQS News Service

