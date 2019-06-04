

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) said it expects to increase dividend as it completes $25-billion share repurchase by the end of next year.



The company said it sees $28 billion - $33 billion of organic free cash flow by the end of next year.



Shell aims to distribute shareholders $125 billion or more in the form of dividends and share buybacks during 2021-2025. This compares to around $52 billion in shareholder distributions in the years 2011-2015.



The company plans an average investment of $30 billion of cash capex a year over 2021-2025, with a ceiling of $32 billion per year. This includes minor acquisition expenses of up to $1 billion.



Shell said it continues to develop its Power business by seeking new opportunities to grow the business as the role of electricity increases in the global energy system.



