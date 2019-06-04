Nominations for the Future Digital Awards for Technology Innovation 2019 are now open. The awards are free to enter online, via the brand-new Future Digital Awards website.

This the 11th year Juniper Research has presented the FDAs, which attracts major players and specialists in the finance, digital and technology segments. Previous editions of the awards have attracted extremely high quality, innovative and ground-breaking players from established and new entrants in these sectors.

For the 2019 awards, Juniper will identify the cutting-edge applications, platforms, technologies and vendors that it believes will galvanise the industry in future. The award categories are:

Judges' Choice Juniper Research Award for Outstanding Achievement in Technology Technology Mover Shaker Award Socially Responsible Technology Company of the Year



Smart Devices Innovation Smart Devices Innovation of the Year Enterprise Wearable Innovation of the Year Consumer Wearable Device of the Year Immersive Technology Innovation of the Year

Smart Cities Innovation Smart City Innovation of the Year Best Smart City Platform Best Citizen Engagement Solution



Smart Home Innovation Smart Home Innovation of the Year Best Smart Home Innovation Best Smart Energy Innovation

Automotive Telematics Innovation Automotive Telematics Innovation of the Year Best Consumer Product Most Innovative ADAS Solution



IoT Innovation of the Year IoT Innovation of the Year Best IoT Security Innovation of the Year Best Edge Computing Platform Best IoT Healthcare System



Each nomination will be judged by an expert panel drawn from experienced Juniper Research analysts and leading figures from across the industry. Judging is based on the following criteria:

Product features user benefits

Innovation

Commercial partnerships

Commercial launches

Certification compliance

Potential future business development.

For more information, and to put forward your product, platform, technology or service for consideration on the shortlist, visit the Future Digital Awards website or follow on Twitter.

The deadline for entries is 28th June 2019.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

