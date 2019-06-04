Manchester City and payment programme solutions provider, Wega, extend global partnership

Partnership will continue to offer leading edge payment solutions and unique opportunities and prizes for City fans to enjoy

Four-time Premier League Champions and domestic treble winners, Manchester City have announced an extension to its partnership with Wega, the Club's O?cial Acoustic Contactless Secured Card Payment Partner.

Since the global partnership launched in 2015, Wega has been working to add value to the fan experience and has introduced the world's first commercial deployment of a FIDO Certified acoustic payment card and the City Wega app, tailored for City fans.

Employing leading edge 3DSA 2.0 technology, the acoustic payment card, validated by Mastercard and FIDO Certified, will allow City fans to turn everyday payment transactions into opportunities to win premium fan experiences.

The City Wega app provides biometric login capabilities, and a range of other features including a Loyalty Program offering fans direct access to exclusive competitions.

Damian Willoughby, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at City Football Group, said: "We are delighted to announce the renewal of our partnership with Wega, who are leading the way in developing innovative payment solutions for our fans. This is a unique partnership and we are excited to continue collaborating in the future."

Patrick Moynier, President of Wega, said: "We are proud to continue this outstanding partnership with Manchester City Football Club, and thrilled to start engaging with fans. As a Fintech company offering an innovative digital financial platform, it is a clear fit to partner with a Club that aims to stay at the forefront of innovation in service of their fans. Our technology and services will enhance the entire fan experience, and continuously add value with new features and opportunities to get closer to the heart of the Club."

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners' Cup, six League Championship titles, including four Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019), and five FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of seven clubs comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women's Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com.

About Wega

TheWega payment solution offered by Truxtun Capital is a state-of-the-art financial platform, providing the most robust and secure payment method on the market. Validated by Mastercard and FIDO Certified, Wega offers a payment card with Acoustic Technology and a financial app which includes biometric verifications, making it virtually impossible for anyone to access your account other than you.

For more information, please visit www.wegamc.com.

