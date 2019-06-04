For the second time in a row most influential Czech business newspapers Hospodárské noviny has announced the results of the official rankings comparing investment funds for the last year in the Czech Republic, including both funds of qualified investors as well as retail funds intended for small investors.

Overall, Arete Invest beat the competition with its sub-fund Arete Invest CEE II and was ranked a clear first with the highest average return for the last three years amounting to 30 p.a.

Its carefully selected portfolio, its diversification, low debt ratio, ever-expanding assets, own construction and the fact that it operates in two countries this combination makes Arete Invest the most profitable and stable investment fund, which proudly stands up to its older and larger investment fund rivals.

Arete Invest CEE II is a sub-fund of ARETE INVEST, a transparent fund of qualified investors focusing primarily on investments in completed real estate with the option of further construction that generate regular revenue in the form of rent.

