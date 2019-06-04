Love or Vengeance? New Human Trafficking Thriller "Muna" Asks Tough Questions

From KevStel, Producers of "Tempting Fate" feat. stars from Hollywood and Nollywood

ATLANTA, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MUNA is a story of love, secrets, betrayal, vengeance, and forgiveness. It stars Adesua Etomi-Wellington and highlights the global sex trafficking crisis. With emotion-driven plot lines, the movie follows the trajectory of innocent Muna's transformation into a weapon-wielding assassin driven by stone cold revenge. But love was never on the agenda.

Shot in Nigeria and the US, the independent action-drama features well-known actors from both Nollywood and Hollywood. The star-studded cast of this film includes Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Adam Huss (TV series Power), Robert Miano (Sonny Red in "Donnie Brasco") Massi Furlan (Dark Knight Rises, Live by Night), Mayling Ng ( Wonder Woman, Scorpion King, Book of Souls on Netflix). Other favorites include Michael Cavalieri, Falz the Bahd Guy, Camille Winbush, Steve Wilder, Sharon Ifedi, Ebele Okaro, and living Nigerian legend Onyeka Onwenu.

MUNA is a dramatic motion picture directed by Kevin Nkem Nwankwor, story by award-winning author Unoma Nwankwor. Screenplay by Joe Leone, Liam Parry and Kevin Nkem Nwankwor, and executive produced by Emmanuel Ojeah and Unoma Nwankwor.

"Human trafficking has become a great menace in our world today-the most troublesome part is the impact it has on the victims, turning them into something they would never have dreamt of becoming," said movie director Kevin Nkem Nwankwor (KNN). "Listening to the stories of these victims and knowing about those who go missing is heartbreaking. This is what motivated me to make MUNA."

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with a branch office in Abuja, Nigeria, KevStel Productions and Publications is a film production and book publishing company that is striving to bridge the gap between African and Western cinema creating narratives with global appeal. The family-owned production company is headed by award-winning author Unoma Nwankwor and Film Producer, Director, Entrepreneur, and CEO Kevin Nkem Nwankwor (KNN) who has a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degree in Filmmaking from the New York Film Academy.

