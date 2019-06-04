KR1 plc - Directorate Changes

4 June 2019

Directorate Changes

KR1 plc (NEX:KR1) a leading digital asset investment company, announces that, Rupert Williams and Jeremy Woodgate will be stepping down from the Board of the Company with immediate effect, in order to focus on other projects. Rupert and Jeremy will remain with the Company as consultants.

The Company would like to thank Rupert and Jeremy for all of their work as Directors of the Company and the assistance in taking the company forward and making it into a leading digital asset investment company. The Company looks forward to the continued working relationship with Rupert and Jeremy under the new arrangement.

