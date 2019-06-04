Lenta Ltd. (LNTA;LNTR) Lenta Ltd.: Holding(s) in Company 04-Jun-2019 / 10:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer Lenta Ltd. or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Alexey Mordashov City and country of Cherepovets, Vologda region, residence 162609, Russian Federation 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Severgroup Limited Liability Company City and country of 33, prospect Pobedy, registered office (if Cherepovets, Vologda region, applicable) 162614, Russian Federation 5. Date on which the 03 June 2019 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 03 June 2019 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total of Total number of voting rights through both in voting rights of rights financial % (8.A + issuervii attache instruments 8.B) d to (total of 8.B 1 shares + 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting 75.66% N/A 75.66% 73,146,026 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 74.58% N/A 74.58% 72,096,644 previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) GDRs 162,408,273 GDRs N/A 33.60% N/A representing shares representing 32,481,655 shares US52634T1016 (for 144A GDRs) and US52634T2006 (for Regulation S GDR) Shares 40,664,371 SUBTOTAL 8. 73,146,026 75.66% A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % financial datex Conversion rights that may be of instrument Periodxi acquired if the vot instrument is ing rig hts exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of datex Conversion of of financ Period xi voting vot ial rights ing instru settlementxii rig ment hts SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through X which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals or rights if voting is higher than the notifiable it equals rights threshold or is through higher than financia the l notifiable instrume threshold nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d Alexey 75.66% 75.66% Mordashov Severgroup 75.66% 75.66% Limited Liability Company 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion Moscow, Russia Date of completion 03 June 2019 ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016 Category Code: HOL TIDM: LNTA;LNTR LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 8985 EQS News ID: 818895 End of Announcement EQS News Service

