FY19 results were in line with February guidance and the year ended with lower net debt than we had anticipated. The migration to a dominant Build to Rent (BTR)-led pipeline is well underway. The first developments of this type were handed over in the year and, together with the announced strategic partnerships, other live projects indicate good momentum in this sub-sector. As before, FY20 will reflect other project and open-market effects before earnings start to rebuild from FY21, consistent with our estimates. Telford's valuation looks conservative if the company is able to sustain or exceed our projected FY22 EBIT over the long term.

