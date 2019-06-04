

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK construction activity contracted unexpectedly in May, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 48.6 in May from 50.5 in April.



A score below 50 indicates contraction. Economists had forecast the reading to rise marginally to 50.6 in May.



The latest score was the lowest since the snow-related downturn in construction output during March 2018.



The survey showed that lower volumes of commercial work and civil engineering activity more than offset a moderate growth in house building.



Survey respondents once again noted concerns that the subdued domestic economic outlook and delays related to Brexit uncertainty had curtailed their near-term growth prospects, Tim Moore, associate director at IHS Markit, said.



