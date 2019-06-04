The Chinese companies will acquire 30% shares in each other's respective wafer and silicon businesses and plan to purchase at least 75% of each other's future output, as part of a complex mutual investment arrangement announced ahead of the SNEC PV Power Expo 2019.Chinese polysilicon producer and PV cell maker Tongwei Solar will acquire a 30% share of Longi Green Energy Technology's 15 GW mono wafer factory in northwestern China's Ningxia region, while giving up an equal stake in its own crystalline silicon factory in Inner Mongolia, according to the group's chairman. In a dialogue co-moderated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...