Wentworth Resources Plc: Director/PDMR Dealing

|PRESS RELEASE
|4 June 2019
WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC
("Wentworth" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Dealing
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Eskil Jersing
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Wentworth Resources PLC
b) LEI:213800L172PPXRPJZM82
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:Ordinary shares of no par value in Wentworth Resources Plc
b) Identification code: JE00BGT34J81
c) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of ordinary shares of no par value in Wentworth Resources Ltd.
d) Price(s) and volume(s):
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Date
|21.5p
|265,097
|3 June 2019
e) Aggregated information:
· Aggregated volume: 265,097
· Price: 21.5p
f) Date of the transaction: 3 June 2019
g) Place of the transaction:XLON
-Ends-
About Wentworth Resources
Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (AIM: WEN), independent oil & gas company with natural gas production, exploration and appraisal opportunities in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania.
