Wentworth Resources Plc: Director/PDMR Dealing

PRESS RELEASE 4 June 2019

WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC

("Wentworth" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Dealing

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Eskil Jersing

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Wentworth Resources PLC

b) LEI:213800L172PPXRPJZM82

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:Ordinary shares of no par value in Wentworth Resources Plc



b) Identification code: JE00BGT34J81

c) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of ordinary shares of no par value in Wentworth Resources Ltd.

d) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s) Date 21.5p 265,097 3 June 2019

e) Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume: 265,097

· Price: 21.5p

f) Date of the transaction: 3 June 2019

g) Place of the transaction:XLON

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Wentworth



Eskil Jersing,

Chief Executive Officer







Katherine Roe,

Chief Financial Officer



eskil.jersing@wentplc.com

+44 (0)118 2065427







katherine.roe@wentplc.com

+44 (0)118 2065428



Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited



Nominated Adviser and Broker

Callum Stewart

Ashton Clanfield

Simon Mensley



+44 (0) 20 7710 7600



Peel Hunt LLP



Broker

Richard Crichton

Ross Allister



+44 (0) 20 7418 8900



Vigo



Investor Relations Adviser (UK)

Patrick d'Ancona

Chris McMahon



+44 (0) 20 7390 0230

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (AIM: WEN), independent oil & gas company with natural gas production, exploration and appraisal opportunities in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.

