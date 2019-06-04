sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Wentworth Resources Plc: Director/PDMR Dealing

PRESS RELEASE4 June 2019

WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC
("Wentworth" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Dealing

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Eskil Jersing

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Wentworth Resources PLC

b) LEI:213800L172PPXRPJZM82

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:Ordinary shares of no par value in Wentworth Resources Plc

b) Identification code: JE00BGT34J81

c) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of ordinary shares of no par value in Wentworth Resources Ltd.

d) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)Volume(s)Date
21.5p 265,097 3 June 2019

e) Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume: 265,097

· Price: 21.5p

f) Date of the transaction: 3 June 2019

g) Place of the transaction:XLON

-Ends-

Enquiries:
Wentworth

Eskil Jersing,
Chief Executive Officer



Katherine Roe,
Chief Financial Officer

eskil.jersing@wentplc.com
+44 (0)118 2065427



katherine.roe@wentplc.com
+44 (0)118 2065428


Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Nominated Adviser and Broker
Callum Stewart
Ashton Clanfield
Simon Mensley

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600


Peel Hunt LLP

Broker
Richard Crichton
Ross Allister

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900


Vigo

Investor Relations Adviser (UK)
Patrick d'Ancona
Chris McMahon

+44 (0) 20 7390 0230

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (AIM: WEN), independent oil & gas company with natural gas production, exploration and appraisal opportunities in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.

Wentworth Resources Plc: Director/PDMR Dealing (http://hugin.info/136496/R/2245575/887025.pdf)


