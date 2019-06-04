InventureX is Featured in an Article on TheTaskLab.com

In the Article, a Representative from InventureX Shared the Five Most Common Myths Associated with Crowdfunding

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / The founders of InventureX, a company that helps budding entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into products through crowdfunding, are pleased to announce that their company was recently featured in an in-depth article on TheTaskLab.com.

To read the article, which is titled "InventureX Reviews: Breaking Down The 5 Most Common Myths Of Crowdfunding" in its entirety, please visit http://www.thetasklab.com/business/inventurex-reviews-breaking-down-the-5-most-common-myths-of-crowdfunding/.

As the article notes, crowdfunding is more popular than ever. Every day, more and more people are using this method to help fund their new product. As is often the case, whenever something becomes more well-known, certain misconceptions are bound to pop up.

This is definitely happening with crowdfunding, the article noted, adding that there are currently a number of myths and misconceptions about the fundraising process. In the article, a representative from InventureX discussed five of the common myths as well as the true facts about crowdfunding.

For example, as the company spokesperson noted, a typical misconception is that having a good idea for a product will automatically lead to success. However, since there is so much competition out there, this is generally not true.

"There must be a specific plan put into place for a person to really have success with a crowdfunding campaign," the spokesperson for InventureX noted, adding that getting discovered in the very beginning can be difficult, because there are a lot of people who think that they have the next idea that will make it big.

As the spokesperson noted, many people also believe that the hard work begins when the crowdfunding campaign launches. In reality, in order to succeed and raise money, people must put in a lot of work before the crowdfunding campaign goes live. This involves taking the time to make a strong presentation that will explain to the investors what they are investing in, as well as answers to the most commonly asked questions and having an eye-catching presentation.

Another common myth associated with crowdfunding is that money is the only driving factor in the process.

"Money is obviously great, but it should not be the only determining factor as far as whether or not a crowdfunding campaign is done correctly," the spokesperson for InventureX noted, adding that as an example, people may meet their goals, but that is only because they did not set the goals high enough.

