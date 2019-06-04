

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden industrial production grew in April after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in April, after a 0.6 percent decline in March.



Output in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry rose 17.2 percent annually in April.



On a monthly basis, industrial production grew 1.5 percent in April, reversing a 1.8 percent fall in the previous month.



Separate data from Statistics Sweden showed that the industrial orders grew 0.1 percent year-on-year in April, after a 0.2 percent decline in March. Orders received from the domestic market fell 2.6 percent and those from the foreign market rose 2.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial orders surged 9.3 percent in April.



