On the 1st of September 2019, Nasdaq Clearing will introduce changes to the monthly CMS Web License fee. The CMS Web application is used for administration of collateral to cover margin requirements and contributions to the default fund. Currently monthly fee of EUR 100 is charged per Admin user. Starting from 1st of September 2019, monthly CMS Web License fee will be EUR 50 per each user, regardless if user is Admin user or Regular user. The fee changes will be reflected in Collateral Management Fee list as well as Nasdaq Commodities Fee list. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Clearing Operations: clearing@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 6880