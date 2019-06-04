Empty Capsules Market to Grow Swiftly Based on Increasing Demand From Cosmeceutical, Nutraceutical & Pharmaceutical Industries Till 2024 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Empty Capsules Market was estimated at USD 1.34 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The major factors impelling the market growth are increasing adoption rate of capsules when compared to tablets, rising demand of empty capsules in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries and growing geriatric population. Capsule- based formulations are more popular among the aged population, owing to benefits like faster dissolution time as compared to the other oral dosage forms, capsules make swallowing easier for patients, moreover, the gastrointestinal irritation caused by capsules is comparatively less than other dosage forms. These aforementioned benefits associated with capsules are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

However, the religious and cultural issues arising due to use of animal derivatives, such as bovine and porcine gelatin capsules and growing prices of raw materials, are expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Product Insights

According to the product type, empty capsules market is categorized into non-gelatin and gelatin capsules. In 2015, the gelatin capsules segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position over the forecast period owing to the increase in use of gelatin capsules for formulating novel drug delivery systems and easy availability of gelatin for manufacturing purpose.

However, non-gelatin segment is expected to experience a comparatively faster growth at a CAGR of 6.89% over the forecast period. Major factors contributing to the growth of this segment include the strict government regulations for use of animal-derived gelatin, incompatibilities of certain drugs with gelatin capsules and better stability of non-gelatin capsules, which is expected to increase the demand for non-gelatin capsules.

Get Sample PDF and read more details about the "Empty Capsules Market" Report 2024.

Therapeutic Application Insights

Major therapeutic application of empty capsules can be segmented into cold and cough preparations, anti-anemic preparations, anti-flatulent and antacid preparations, dietary and vitamin supplements, cardiac therapy drugs, anti-rheumatic and anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-bacterial and antibiotic drugs, and other therapeutic applications.

In 2015, antibacterial and antibiotic drugs segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the high prevalence of various chronic conditions and infectious diseases that are expected to impose high pressure on the pharmaceutical industries and consequently boost the empty capsule market over the forecast period.

End-use Insights

Based on end-use, the empty capsules market is segmented into research laboratories, cosmetic industry, nutraceutical industry and pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical industry segment generated the maximum revenue in 2015 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, because of large scale use of capsules over other oral dosage forms, which is expected to promote demand of empty capsules in the pharmaceutical industry in order to treat various infectious and cardiac diseases.

Regional Insights

North America's accounted for highest share of the total empty capsules market in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period owing to the high penetration rate of cosmeceutical and nutraceutical industry along with rising awareness of nutraceutical products among the consumers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increase in proliferation of pharmaceutical industry, rising awareness regarding cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals products, improved healthcare infrastructure, and less stringent government regulations in the nutraceutical industry.

Competitive Insights

Some players in the empty capsules market include Sunil Healthcare Ltd. (Sunloc Healthcare, Inc.), Roxlor LLC, Patheon, Inc. (Banner Pharmacaps, Inc.), Qualicaps, Inc. (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation), Medicaps Ltd., CapsCanada Corporation, JC Biological Technology Co. Ltd, ACG Associated capsules Pvt. Ltd., and Capsugel, Inc.

Browse 100 page research report with TOC on "Global Empty Capsules Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/empty-capsules-market

Market Segment:

Global empty capsules market, by product (USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

Gelatin Capsules





Non-Gelatin capsules

Global empty capsules market by therapeutic application (USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

Antibiotic and antibacterial drugs





Vitamin and dietary supplements





Antacids and antiflatulent preparations,





Antianemic preparations,





Anti-inflammatory and anti-rheumatic drugs,





Cardiac therapy drugs,





Cough and cold preparation

Global empty capsules market by end-user (USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

Pharmaceutical industries





Nutraceutical industries





Cosmeceutical industries





Research laboratories

Empty capsules market, by region (USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

North America





U.S







Canada





Europe





German







UK





Asia Pacific





Japa







China





Latin America





Brazi







Mexico





MEA





South Africa

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Legal Marijuana Market

Opioids Market

Psoriasis Drugs Market

Thalassemia Market

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: https://millioninsights.blogspot.com/