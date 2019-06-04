InterestSpring LLC: Jovi Electric, LLC, an Electrical and Solar Contractor in Sylmar, CA, Launches New Website

The Family Owned and Operated Business Serves Commercial and Industrial Customers Throughout Southern California

SYLMAR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / The founders of Jovi Electric, LLC, an electrical and solar contractor Sylmar, CA customers can rely on for their outstanding and reliable services, are pleased to announce the launch of their new and user-friendly website.

To check out the new site and learn more about the family owned residential and commercial electrical contractor, please visit http://jovielectric.com/services.

As a company spokesperson noted, whether homeowners are looking for a residential electrical contractor or a business needs assistance with electrical service, installation or repair, the friendly and experienced team from Jovi Electric is ready and able to help.

Jovi Electric also specializes in LED lighting retrofits and utility rebate processing, and all of the electricians who work for the company are licensed, experienced and trained professionals who are highly capable of handling virtually any type of electrical repair or installation. The company serves customers in the Sylmar and surrounding areas of Southern California and they are proud to back up their work with a customer satisfaction guarantee.

The team at Jovi Electric also understands how frustrating it can be to have something go wrong with the electricity, as well as how interruptions in service can have a negative impact on productivity. Because of this, the company is devoted to scheduling round the clock appointments as quickly as they can so they can get to their customers' home or business, fix the problem and get everyone back online as soon as possible.

"Scheduling an appointment with Jovi Electric means getting quality service from a licensed, expert electrician when you need it," the spokesperson noted, adding that Jovi Electric strives to resolve and fix their customers' electrical issues in a timely manner-all at a budget friendly price.

Residential and commercial customers who need assistance with utility company rebate applications, electrical service and repair, outdoor lighting maintenance, panel upgrades and a wide variety of additional services may contact Jovi Electric to set up a free estimate.

About Jovi Electric, LLC:

Jovi Electric is a family owned and operated business headquartered in the Los Angeles area. They serve commercial and industrial customers throughout southern California. From design to finish, their estimators, project managers, and technicians ensure every electrical project is completed on time, on budget, and up to code. For more information, please visit http://jovielectric.com.

Jovi Electric

15853 Monte St., Suite 104

Sylmar, CA 91342

Contact:

Adrian Duran

info@jovielectric.com

661-247-5199

