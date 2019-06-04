Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: LightwaveRF (LWRF.L): 1H'19 results: 120% YoY revenue growth 04-Jun-2019 / 11:22 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: 1H'19 results: 120% YoY revenue growth* Lightwave has announced strong results for the six-month period to end-March 2019. Revenue more than doubled, accompanied by an uplift in gross margin, reflecting the evolution of the company's routes to market. The efforts to expand the distribution base and retail presence plus the focus on direct-to-consumer sales are paying dividends. Direct sales doubled during the period, while a number of new distribution agreements have been announced, adding Rexel in the UK and, notably, Tech Data on a Europe-wide basis. New and upgraded product launches continue, including ranges for markets beyond the UK designed to support the growing distribution in new markets. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/1h19-results-120-yoy- revenue-growth/ [1] +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contact:* | | | | |mr@hardmanandco.com| |Hardman & Co |Milan Radia | | |35 New Broad Street | | | |London |+44 20 7194 7622| | |EC2M 1NH | | | |www.hardmanandco.com | | | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [2] *to read the statement.* *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 818981 04-Jun-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bf4fefa9ba6b57ae8ab4a6ff24d56718&application_id=818981&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=818981&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2019 06:22 ET (10:22 GMT)