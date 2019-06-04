

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tiffany & Co. (TIF) reported a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $125.2 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $142.3 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $1.00 billion from $1.03 billion last year.



Tiffany & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $125.2 Mln. vs. $142.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q1): $1.00 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.



