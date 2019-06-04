IoT Visionary, Daniel Collins, Co-founder CTO Jasper will contribute Significant Network and Business Expertise

Asavie has announced the appointment of Daniel Collins to its Board of Directors, effective May 28th, 2019.

Mr. Collins is a 30-year veteran of the wireless communications industry and was co-founder and CTO of Jasper, a leading global IoT platform acquired by Cisco in 2016.

He was also Chief Network Architect at AT&T Wireless with responsibility for the design and deployment of AT&T Wireless's nationwide GSM/GPRS network. As VP North America with Alcatel, Collins oversaw Alcatel's North America's convergence strategies and solutions. He began his career at Ericsson and helped develop some of the world's earliest GSM networks.

In addition to contributing on the board of Asavie, Daniel is acting as an advisor to a number of companies in the US and Europe.

"As companies everywhere embrace digital transformation, they face challenges of managing their digital assets across multiple networks and clouds," said Collins.

"Asavie enjoys a unique vantage point in the network to deliver valuable services that enable the enterprise to better protect and manage their digital assets. The company has impressed me with their success to date in delivering SaaS-based services through Tier 1 mobile network operators globally. I'm excited about working with Ralph and the team, to assist in the continued execution of their vision and global go to market strategy."

Welcoming him to the Board of Directors, Asavie CEO, Ralph Shaw said, "Daniel Collins is an IoT industry visionary and the leadership roles he has played in disrupting the world of IoT and evolving the adoption of GSM networks at Tier 1 operators globally, is unparalleled. The insights and experience Daniel brings to our collective vision of delivering advanced network-based services, to enable enterprises embrace digital transformation, are a powerful addition to our team."

Collins brings the board to six members, who also include Barry O'Sullivan of Palo Alto Tech Partners and AltoCloud (acquired by Genesys) and Paddy Holahan of NewBay (acquired by RIM) and Baltimore Technologies.

About Asavie

Asavie's on-demand mobility and IoT services provide increased productivity, valuable insights and enhanced security for the digital business. Strategic distribution and technology partners include AT&T, AWS, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Singtel, Telefonica, Verizon and Vodafone. Asavie is an ISO27001 certified company. www.asavie.com , @Asavie on twitter.

