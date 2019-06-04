

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc. (RYA.L, RYAAY) confirmed that its cabin crew based in Belgium have voted by a majority of 74% in favour of a 3 year pay and rostering deal.



In May 2019, Ryanair and Belgian unions reportedly reached a memorandum of understanding regarding labour agreement concerning salaries for cabin crew of the Irish airline based in Belgium. A significant wage increase of 25% was negotiated for the lowest paid staff. The rest of the cabin crew were also expecting their salaries increase by an average of 8%.



