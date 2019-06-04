Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (MSEU LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2019 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 135.3711 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 322896 CODE: MSEU LN ISIN: FR0012399806 ISIN: FR0012399806 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LN Sequence No.: 8995 EQS News ID: 819013 End of Announcement EQS News Service

