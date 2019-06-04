Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2019 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.6116 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 316357 CODE: BNKU LN ISIN: LU1829221966 ISIN: LU1829221966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKU LN Sequence No.: 9028 EQS News ID: 819079 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2019 06:41 ET (10:41 GMT)