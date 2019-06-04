Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (SGQX LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2019 / 12:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 128.5665 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7960777 CODE: SGQX LN ISIN: LU1040688639 ISIN: LU1040688639 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQX LN Sequence No.: 9005 EQS News ID: 819033 End of Announcement EQS News Service

