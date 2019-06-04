- KVD900 Demonstrates Rapid and Nearly Complete Suppression of Plasma Kallikrein Activity in a Phase 1 Study -

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors announced data was presented at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress in Lisbon, Portugal.

"We continue recruiting for our Phase 2 clinical trial of KVD900," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. "In the meantime, we are pleased to show more of KVD900's strong Phase 1 data that makes it such a great candidate for potential oral on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema."

The poster presented data, including:

Administration of KVD900 led to complete inhibition of plasma kallikrein activity (>99%) in stimulated whole plasma

Inhibition of plasma kallikrein resulted in strong protection of high molecular weight kininogen for up to 12 hours

Rapid absorption to effective concentrations was unaffected by food

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. The initial focus is on inhibitors of plasma kallikrein, which is an important component of the body's inflammatory response and which, in excess, can lead to increased vascular permeability, edema and inflammation. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The Company has created a structurally diverse portfolio of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors and is advancing multiple drug candidates for HAE as well as DME. The Company has selected KVD900 as its program to be advanced as an on-demand therapy for HAE attacks and commenced a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in HAE patients in late 2018. In DME, KalVista's most advanced program, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor known as KVD001, began a Phase 2 clinical trial in 2017 that is anticipated to complete in the second half of 2019.

For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, future clinical trial timing and results. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and its financial results are detailed in the annual report on Form 10-K filed on July 30, 2018 and other reports as filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

