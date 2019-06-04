Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 03-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1846.61p INCLUDING current year revenue 1859.76p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1802.41p INCLUDING current year revenue 1815.56p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---