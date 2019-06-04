Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 03-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.23p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.15p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 347.02p INCLUDING current year revenue 355.95p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---