

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) said that it will expand its new health hub concept to 1,500 stores within three years.



The company said it will open additional HealthHUBs in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey and Tampa in 2019, and plans to have 1,500 total HealthHUBs operating by the end of 2021.



The company still expects its earnings per share in a range of $4.90 - $5.05, adjusted earnings per share of $6.75 to $6.90, and revenues of $251.2 billion - $254.4 billion for 2019. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.84 per share and revenues of $252.39 billion for 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



CVS Health expects adjusted earnings per share of at least $7.00 in 2020, mid-single digit percent adjusted earnings per share growth in 2021, and low-double digit percent growth in 2022 and beyond. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $7.22 per share for 2020.



