ZEE5 Presents the 'Jashn-e-Eid' Collection With Whopping Discounts of Upto 40% for its Audiences Across Select Global Markets

DUBAI, UAE, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holy month of Ramadan coming to a close, ZEE5 brings a special collection of content and offers to celebrate Eid across relevant global markets. From exclusive blockbusters and top shows from yesteryears, to Originals and celebrity cooking shows, with whopping discounts of upto 40% off for its annual pack in select markets, the global streaming service has a lot on offer this Eid.

With ZEE5's all-inclusive collection 'Jashn-e-Eid', audiences can discover a set of delicious cooking shows from some of India's most renowned celebrity chefs. Recreate Sanjeev Kapoor's'Khana Khazana' recipes of special dishes like Haleem Biryani and Dahi Murgh Kebab or give a unique spin to tradition with dishes from around the world straight from Vicky Ratnani's 'Vickypedia' kitchen. Adding in a hint of sweetness are recipes for variations of the classic kheer, right from Fruit Kheer with custard to Lauki Kheer to Rose Kheer.

The 'Jashn-e-Eid' collection also curates Bollywood Specials like the 'Bhai Jaan Special' and the King Khan Special', showcasing the best of Bollywood's Khans from Salman to Shahrukh, as well as box-office hits like Simmba, Kedarnath, and Namaste England.

This entire bouquet of gripping content comes with a whopping discount of up to 40% for ZEE5's audiences across Bangladesh, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Commenting on the collection, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, "We've handpicked a very special bouquet of content across genres for our viewers to watch this Eid. We also have many other key titles launching this month and we're sure that all this will delight our audiences across markets, especially with all the fabulous offers we have lined up."

The collection also includes hugely popular ZEE5 Originals like Skyfire, The Final Call, Karenjit Kaur and Auto Shankar as well as a multitude of shows dubbed across languages, fan favorites like Hum Paanch, The Zee Horror Show and Jodha Akbar and much more.

ZEE5 is available on Google Play Store, iOS App Store, www.ZEE5.com as well as on Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

