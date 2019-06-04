

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for the investigational fixed-dose triple combination tablet of empagliflozin, linagliptin and metformin extended release (XR) for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes.



The NDA is based on two randomized open-label trials that assessed the bioequivalence of empagliflozin, linagliptin and metformin XR investigational fixed-dose combination tablets and their individual components in healthy adults.



Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly plan to present results from the trials at a medical congress later this year.



If approved by the FDA, the combination tablet would be one of the first single-pill options with three complementary mechanisms of action to help manage blood glucose in adults with type 2 diabetes who could benefit from having empagliflozin and linagliptin as part of their treatment regimen, in addition to metformin.



