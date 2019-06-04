Orbital Tracking Corp.: EVERYWHERE Communications and Global Telesat Communications Partner to Deliver Always Connected Solutions to Enterprise and Government Customers Globally

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / Orbital Tracking Corp. (OTCQB: TRKK) ("Orbital Tracking" or the "Company"), today announced the partnership between its Global Telesat Communications ("GTC") subsidiary and EVERYWHERE Communications Inc. ("EVERYWHERE") to deliver fully integrated, always connected solutions to enterprise and government globally. The new partnership enables GTC to offer EVERYWHERE's suite of purpose-built solutions, including the EC-100 Satellite Communicator, companion smartphone app, and EVERYWHERE Hub, to its global customer base.

"We are excited to be partnering with EVERYWHERE, allowing us to bring its innovative range of communications, location and monitoring systems to our customers. EVERYWHERE's technology and proven industry experience makes them a leader in the market and the EC-100, app and Hub fits perfectly into our current product portfolio while expanding our enterprise-level system offerings," said David Phipps, Chief Executive Officer of Orbital Tracking.

EVERYWHERE's solutions enable customers to globally connect through intelligent routing - whether on Wi-Fi, cellular or satellite networks. EVERYWHERE provides a vital communication lifeline to meet duty-of-care obligations and comply with lone-worker safety laws that are being adopted in many countries.

"It is an exciting time for EVERYWHERE, as we are working to fulfill a critical need in the market and we are pleased to be partnering with GTC, an expanding global provider of Mobile Satellite Services, to advance our mission," said Patrick Shay, Founder and CEO of EVERYWHERE. "Our customers require effective solutions for both their people and their assets on a global basis, and with EVERYWHERE, we provide everything from Duty of Care to asset monitoring, using technology that has been proven in the most demanding environments for over 10 years."

EVERYWHERE's fully integrated multi-mode communications solutions use the Iridium satellite constellation, including the newly launched Iridium NEXT satellites, and cellular networks to provide always-on connectivity globally, including the over 80 percent of the world beyond the reach of cellular.

About Global Telesat Communications Ltd.

Global Telesat Communications Ltd., a subsidiary of Orbital Tracking Corp. (OTCQB: TRKK), is a supplier of mobile voice and data communications services via satellite. GTC provides equipment and airtime for use on all the major satellite networks, including Globalstar, Inmarsat, Iridium and Thuraya allowing users in remote locations to make phone calls, connect to the internet and track assets or personnel anywhere in the world. For more information regarding GTC, please visit www.globaltelesat.co.uk.

About Orbital Tracking Corp.

Orbital Tracking Corp. provides satellite-based tracking services, as well as mobile voice and data communications services globally via satellite to the commercial and government users. Orbital Tracking specializes in services related to the Globalstar satellite constellation, including ground station construction, simplex tracking services and satellite telecommunications voice airtime. Orbital Tracking operates various e-commerce retail and tracking portals where users around the world can purchase satellite hardware and track assets in real-time on mobile devices or PCs. For more information regarding Orbital Tracking, please visit www.orbitaltracking.com.

About EVERYWHERE Communications

Led by a team that has deployed $2B in connected and IoT services, EVERYWHERE Communications provides multi-mode cellular and satellite data communications, powered by patented technology deployed in mission-critical environments for over 10 years. EVERYWHERE is headquartered in Annapolis, MD with a Portland ME technology center.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact:

