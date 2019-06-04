

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive on Tuesday, bouncing back from Monday's losses.



Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading higher. Factory Orders for April is the major focus on the day. There are a slew of Fed speeches scheduled, including that of Federal Chairman Jerome Powell.



As of 7:40 am ET, the Dow futures are climbing 94.00 points, the S&P 500 futures are adding 10.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are progressing 26.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday. The Nasdaq plunged 120.13 points or 1.6 percent to 7,333.02, ending the session at its lowest closing level in nearly four months. The S&P 500 also fell 7.61 points or 0.3 percent to 2,744.45, while the Dow inched up 4.74 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 24,819.78.



On the economic front, the Factory Orders for April is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.8 percent, while it grew 1.9 percent in the prior month.



The Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 5.7 percent.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver opening remarks at the Conference On Monetary Policy Strategy, Tools And Communication Practices held by the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank in Chicago, IL, with Q&A at 9.55 am ET.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will give opening remarks at the 'Building Cultural Capital in the Financial Services Industry: Emerging Practices, Risks and Opportunities' event held by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in New York at 8.30 am ET.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will give welcome and introduction remarks at the 2-day Conference on Monetary Policy Strategy, Tools and Communications Practices held by the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank in Chicago, IL at 9.45 am ET.



Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Lael Brainard will moderate panel discussion on 'What Does Full Employment Look Like for Your Community or Constituency?' at the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Strategy, Tools & Communications Practices Conference in Chicago, IL at 3.45 pm ET.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will deliver welcome remarks at the dinner for 2-day Conference on Monetary Policy Strategy, Tools and Communications Practices held by the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank in Chicago, IL at 6.45 pm ET.



Asian stock markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday. Chinese shares closed lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 27.80 points or 0.96 percent to close at 2,862.28, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 122.55 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 26,771.31.



Japanese shares closed flat with a negative bias in choppy trade. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index declined 2.34 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 20,408.54.



Australian shares rebounded from the previous session's losses to close modestly higher, buoyed by the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to cut interest rates for the first time since August 2016.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 11.90 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 6,332.40, after touching a high of 6,343.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index added 5.90 points or 0.09 percent to close at 6,416.70.



European shares are trading broadly higher. CAC 40 of France is climbing 6.20 points or 0.12 percent. DAX of Germany is up 107.62 points or 0.91 percent. FTSE 100 of UK is gaining 7.68 points or 0.11 percent. Swiss Market Index is losing 6.91 points or 0.07 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 index, Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone, is adding 0.41 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX