Cobalt 27 to participate in RBC Capital Markets' Global Mining & Materials Conference, TD Securities Battery Metals Roundtable and Mining Journal Select London

TORONTO, Ontario, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSXV: KBLT)(OTCQX: CBLLF)(FRA: 27O), a battery metals streaming and royalty company offering direct exposure to cobalt and nickel, integral elements in key technologies of the electric vehicle and energy storage markets, today announced its participation in the following investment conferences:

RBC Capital Markets' Global Mining & Materials Conference

Anthony Milewski , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in RBC Capital Markets' Global Mining & Materials Conference, including the Battery Panel with Industry Experts to be held at 8:00 am ET on Friday June 7; and one-on-one meetings with interested institutional investors, on Thursday, June 6 and Friday, June 7, 2019 , in New York, NY .





Anthony Milewski , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Justin Cochrane , President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in TD Securities Battery Metals Roundtable, including one-on-one meetings with interested institutional investors, on Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19, 2019 , at TD's Offices in London, UK .





Anthony Milewski , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the panel discussion Which battery metal has the strongest outlook?, on Monday June 24, 2019 , at 2:10 pm BST , at Mining Journal Select London, to be held in London , UK.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a leading battery metals streaming company offering exposure to metals integral to key technologies of the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The Company owns physical cobalt and a 32.6% Cobalt Stream on Vale's world-class Voisey's Bay mine,? beginning in 2021. Cobalt 27 holds an 8.56% joint venture interest in the long-life, world-class Ramu Mine which is expected to deliver immediate attributable nickel and cobalt production. The Company also manages a portfolio of 11 royalties and intends to continue to invest in a cobalt and nickel focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing battery metals.

For further information please visit the Company website at www.cobalt27.com or contact:

Betty Joy LeBlanc, BA, MBA

Director, Corporate Communications

+1-604-828-0999

info@cobalt27.com

