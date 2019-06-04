In the first of a short series of blogs, solar energy pioneer Philip Wolfe highlights the differences between solar farms, solar parks and clusters, in order to identify the world's largest solar power stations.The global deployment of utility scale solar power has accelerated dramatically over the last decade. So, it is no surprise that every few weeks you see a headline like "The largest new solar power plant in the world'. But are solar projects really getting bigger and bigger? The truthful answer is "yes and no'. This is not very helpful - so let me explain. Individual solar power plants ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...