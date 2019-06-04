The country's solar installations fell 49% year-on-year in the first three months of 2019, with rooftop PV additions plunging as installers struggled to secure approval for projects immediately before the Indian general election, according to new statistics from Mercom India Research.India added 1.74 GW of new PV capacity in the first quarter, down 49% from 3.4 GW during the same period a year earlier, but up 4% from the fourth quarter of 2018, Mercom India Research reports in its new Q1 2019 India Solar Market Update. Solar accounted for 32% of all new capacity additions throughout the period, ...

