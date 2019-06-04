

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The US Government hit back at Chinese criticism over the stalemate in trade talks by accusing it of unfair trade practices and pursuing a blame game misrepresenting the nature and history of trade consultations between the major economies.



The US Trade Representative and Treasury Department issued a statement in response to a white paper that China released Sunday to explain its positions on trade negotiations with the U.S.



Accusing Washington of backtracking on its commitments in trade talks, Beijing said it does not want a trade war, but not afraid of fighting one if necessary.



The US retorted by saying that China's 'unfair trade practices' for decades have cost the United States and its businesses hundreds of billions of dollars every year.



The US suffered trade deficits worth almost $420 billion last year, and it caused severe harm to American workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses, according to the trade representative.



USTR alleged that despite President Trump postponing twice the increase in tariffs on Chinese imports that was scheduled to go into effect on January 1 because the parties appeared to be making progress in their talks, the Chinese moved away from previously agreed-upon provisions.



The United States moved forward with the previously announced rate increase on Chinese imports and announced tariffs on additional goods because of Chinese backtracking.



It also accused that while Washington's negotiating positions have been consistent throughout these talks, China back-pedaled on important elements of what the parties had agreed to.



The US Trade Representative claimed that its insistence on detailed and enforceable commitments from the Chinese in no way constitutes a threat to Chinese sovereignty. 'Rather, the issues discussed are common to trade agreements and are necessary to address the systemic issues that have contributed to persistent and unsustainable trade deficits,' he added.



The war of words from both sides come as the trade war escalates and Beijing threatens to hit back with a retaliatory blacklist of U.S. firms.



