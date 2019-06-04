Smart integration and intelligent device control the name of the game as Cinemo renders a cohesive interior experience and introduces a turnkey IVI solution for Android Automotive, Android Phones and iOS devices

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud middleware, has announced it will be previewing the latest in infotainment convergence at TU Automotive Detroit between June 4-6, 2019 (Ivory Suite, by appointment only).

Cinemo's high-quality In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) solutions, including rear-seat and tablet-based multimedia, integrated connectivity, ultra-fast media management and cloud service integration, serve all operating system and hardware platforms and have been selected by top car manufacturers and automotive companies for their current and future infotainment platforms. (Photo: Business Wire)

As well as Cinemo's full array of state-of-the-art technologies from entry level up to multi-screen high end systems and Cinemo Distributed Cloud backend services, an exclusive preview of a production ready In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) solution for Android Automotive, Android Phones and iOS devices providing a wide range of use cases and an intelligent seamless interface of control that goes far beyond any generic solution. Features for Android P that will be shown at TU Automotive include Cinemo Projection Plus, extending entry level head units with advanced multimedia, browse and playback of multiple local and cloud media sources, and ability to push content to other connected BYOD devices whilst CarPlay wireless will allow access to sensor data and multiple device handling.

Cinemo truly delivers an individualised holistic experience for the absolute in passenger comfort. Additional initiatives will also embrace the changing needs of consumers with personal devices and backend cloud services becoming an integral part of the in-car network to forge a unified connected environment as we head towards an autonomous future.

Elif Ede, VP Sales of Cinemo said "We are delighted to be participating in TU Automotive 2019 and look forward to introducing new technology and welcoming our valued Tier-1 and car OEM customers as well as technology partners".

Cinemo is a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware. CPU and operating system agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive In-Vehicle Infotainment system head and rear-seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.

