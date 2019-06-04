The joint venture of the two giant manufacturers will expand its capacity from around 30 GW currently to 55 GW over the next three years. This plan is expected to require an overall investment of $1.34 billion.Chinese solar manufacturer GCL-Poly and Zhonghuan Semiconductor - a China-based manufacturer of energy products, semiconductor materials and devices - have announced a plan to invest approximately CNY 9.13 billion ($1.34 billion) to increase the monocrystalline wafer production capacity at the factory of their common joint venture in northern China from approximately 30 GW currently to 55 ...

