Kovrr is very pleased to announce that David Clouston is joining Kovrr's Advisory Board.

David recently served for six and half years at Lloyd's of London from 2011, first as Deputy Head and later as Interim Head of Catastrophe Risk. He is now advising multiple global firms on their exposure management processes and specifically on their cyber strategy.

His previous roles have included underwriter, broker, reinsurance buyer, IT systems, and run-off management. He has lived and worked in London, the USA, Singapore, Australia, and India.

David has authored, co-authored and edited numerous industry publications on managing catastrophe risk. He was the principal author of Lloyd's Minimum Standards for Exposure-Management in 2015, and Lloyd's Cyber Insurance strategy in 2016/17.

He is also a regular speaker internationally on modelling extreme events, most recently chairing the 6th Annual CAT Risk Management Modelling Europe conference in London in March 2019.

"We're honoured to have David join Kovrr's Advisory Board. David has a decades-long track record of pioneering new approaches to managing risk, including at Lloyd's of London. As an industry leader, David's immense experience and knowledge will be instrumental as we continue to grow, onboard new clients and further develop our platform" Yakir Golan, Founder CEO, Kovrr.

"Managing cyber catastrophe risk is key to developing a healthy, growing market for cyber insurance products. At present, the global insurance industry's cyber capacity is severely constrained by lack of understanding in this area. The Kovrr team are developing a view of cyber catastrophe risk that is comprehensive, coherent and communicable. It is directly relevant to the challenges faced by our industry. I'm looking forward to joining them on this journey." David Clouston.

About Kovrr

Kovrr's predictive risk modeling platform delivers global (re)Insurers transparent, real-time data-driven insights into their affirmative and non-affirmative single, portfolio catastrophic cyber risk exposures.

The Kovrr platform was designed to help underwriters, exposure managers and catastrophe modelers understand, quantify and manage cyber risk at scale by utilizing AI-powered predictive risk models that evolve in real-time to continuously reflect the dynamic cyber risk landscape.

