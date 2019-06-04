The Sanctuary Rainforest Eco-Resort and Spa is the latest hotel development exemplifying Dominica's commitment to building sustainability. As an upcoming leader in ecotourism, Sanctuary Rainforest joins a growing list of resorts rooted in environmentally sensitive values rising on this small Caribbean island. Importantly, its shares are already available under the island's world-leading Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, with successful investors being able to receive both ROI and citizenship.

In February, the Government of Dominica and Vital Developers signed a contract for the construction of the five-star resort in the village of Laudat in Roseau Valley. Sanctuary Rainforest is expected to be immersed in the surrounding rainforest with paramount sensitivity towards the environment. Once completed, the resort will host 72 villas, structurally designed to withstand even category-five hurricanes. All of this aligns closely with the island's commitment to becoming the "world's first climate resilient nation", as pledged by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

With Roseau being the capital of Dominica, adding a resort in the area will make it easier for holidaymakers to visit key touristic destinations, such as the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Morne Trois Piton National Park, or the abundance of waterfalls and rainforest pools to swim in. The Parliamentary Representative for the constituency, Dr John Colin McIntyre, says Sanctuary Rainforest will "add value to the Roseau Valley premium tourism sites."

Sanctuary Rainforest will operate under Dominica's CBI Programme an initiative that offers vetted global individuals and their immediate relatives a stable route to acquiring second citizenship through an economic contribution. Applicants have the option to either contribute to a government-held fund or buy into selected eco-friendly real estate. Sanctuary Rainforest is one of the several CBI-approved ecotourist developments coming to Dominica, along with Marriott's Anichi, Cabrits Kempinski, Hilton's Tranquility and Jungle Bay. In return, successful applicants gain access to visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to nearly 140 destinations, increased business opportunities and the ability to pass down the citizenship to all future generations. Internationally, Dominica's Programme has been praised repeatedly as second to none by specialists at the Financial Times' PWM magazine, citing efficiency, solid due diligence and affordability as its most attractive features.

CS Global Partners is the international legal advisory mandated by the Government to promote the Citizenship by Investment Programme worldwide.

