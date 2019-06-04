Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management, today announces the appointment of Jon Norman, Ph.D., as the Company's Chief Scientific Officer. Key aspects of his role include creating clinical trial protocols that support the FDA's New Drug Application (NDA) process, as well as collaborating with Contract Research Organizations (CROs) to implement clinical trials and case studies. He is currently designing the Company's case studies on opiate cessation and deterrence.

"Attitudes are quickly changing around the use of cannabidiol (CBD)-based therapies as effective alternatives for pain management, and the data we are seeing supports that," said Dr. Norman. "As protocols evolve with guidance from the FDA, it is important to determine and implement the precise sequence for successful and compliant product development and research."

An executive scientist with extensive experience in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and development, Dr. Norman began his career as a Senior Scientist at CIBA-Geigy (now Novartis), where he established and maintained their procedures for the development of ACE inhibitors. More recently, as Senior Director in External Scientific Affairs at Daiichi Sankyo Inc., he identified and advanced three separate cardiovascular products through due diligence evaluation and created a robust network for clinical and commercial evaluation of lead opportunities.

"As we enter new territory for CBD-based products, it's reassuring to have Dr. Norman leading our case study initiative," said Paul Edalat, Chairman of Vivera. "For a science-driven, research-led company, his experience and expertise are invaluable."

"I was attracted to Vivera for the chance to be part of a team working on revolutionary products such as the TVIA Kit, designed to offer non-addictive solutions for pain management," added Dr. Norman. "I truly believe Vivera can have a positive impact on the opioid crisis."

A California native, Dr. Norman received a B.A. in Cell Biology and an M.A. in Molecular Biology from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Dr. Norman also received a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Calgary. He has been published over 50 times and holds 5 patents in his field of expertise.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkAU2LbmX70

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

