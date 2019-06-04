Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering technology and automotive stocks releases a sector snapshot reporting on connected car technology and how it will play a leading role in automotive safety in the future.

According to Adroit Market Research, "The global connected cars market was valued at $73.18 Billion USD in 2018. The global connected cars market is primarily driven by high adoption in the telematics segment. Along with that, factors that have reinforced the market include trend of connectivity solutions and an increase in the need for safety & security."

Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSXV:SIM) (OTCQX: SYATF), a leading provider of in-vehicle communication devices is evolving the conversation surrounding automotive safety having just announced the launch of its groundbreaking Uniden UV350 on the AT&T network and FirstNet platform.

FirstNet is being built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) - an independent agency within the federal government. It's designed for first responders and those critical to their emergency response. With this much-needed technology upgrade, first responders can connect to the critical information they need every day and in every emergency.

The FirstNet Ready UV350 device supports FirstNet's First Priority - which includes priority and preemption for first responders - and FirstNet's Band 14 spectrum. The company's UV350 is the only device specifically designated for in-vehicle communications that has been tested and certified to operate on FirstNet.

The Uniden UV350 is built and designed to minimize the excessive clutter often found in the cabin of firetrucks, ambulances, yellow school buses and police squad cars by combining the functions of multiple devices into one. Using Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC), drivers can communicate crystal-clear sound at the touch of a button, and unlike traditional cellular communication devices, the UV350 is powered by the vehicle battery, ensuring drivers are always connected in emergency situations.

Before being certified and approved for use on FirstNet, devices are subject to hundreds of tests that cover a number of aspects, from security and durability to network impacts. This helps make sure that they can meet the needs of first responders. All FirstNet Ready devices are listed at on the FirstNet device page.

"FirstNet devices and modules go through extensive review, so First Responders can be confident that Siyata's UV350 meets the highest standards for reliability, security and performance," said Bob Sloan, Chief Operating Officer, FirstNet program at AT&T. "The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission. We are happy to be the first U.S. cellular carrier to launch Uniden's NextGen Vehicle Communicator - an innovative in-vehicle mounted phablet. We believe it will be an excellent answer for both existing and newly migrating FirstNet subscribers seeking an in-vehicle communication device."

A recent Frost and Sullivan report supports the Siyata Mobile Inc. strategy noting, "Connected car makers will be eager to build strategic partnerships with telecom providers and communication module makers to augment on-road safety and offer in-vehicle, data-rich services."

BlackBerry Limited, looking at connected cars and security says, "Cybersecurity is top of mind for automakers as their cars become more connected to the outside world. Today's vehicles are computers on wheels-with over 100 million lines of software per car. This degree of connectivity allows bad actors to hack into cars and their software, with the potential to create havoc. The risk posed to automakers can be mitigated with a well-designed end-to-end security solution and alignment with security best practices."

BlackBerry received $40 million in federal funding to help develop technologies that make cars safer, more connected to cyberspace and eventually, capable of driving themselves. Back in February the company announced that it had completed an Australian Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment by an accredited IRAP auditor. The assessment enables BlackBerry Cylance to obtain the IRAP certification. The company will be the first endpoint security provider to receive IRAP certification, allowing Australian government agencies to protect their environments with AI-driven security solutions.

Solutions certified under the IRAP program meet the expected Australian government security requirements, as defined by the attorney general's Protective Security Policy Framework (PSPF) and the Australian Government Information Security Manual (ISM). All federal government entities applying the ISM are restricted to using IRAP-compliant applications running on cloud services listed on the Certified Cloud Services List.

"Federal agencies can now take advantage of AI-driven, prevention-first security solutions for the first time. With access to BlackBerry Cylance solutions, government and commercial entities can drive a prevention-first strategic approach to cyber, without the friction and complexity that occurs with many other security controls today," said Jason Duerden, country manager for Australia and New Zealand at BlackBerry Cylance. "With this assessment and certification, BlackBerry Cylance is now in a position to proactively secure Australia's most important federal assets, offer the outcome of a safer Australia in which to live and do business, and in turn further our mission to protect every endpoint under the sun."

U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc, predicted in 2016 to become the ultimate 'Connected Car, set the benchmark for what the connected car could be with the launch of the Model S.

According to a report from CNBC in early May this year, citing a Citibank and Goldman Sachs hosted "broad investor call" with Tesla executives, "Musk confidently told investors that autonomous driving will transform Tesla into a company with a $500 billion market cap. Its current market cap stands around $42 billion. He also said that existing Tesla's will increase in value as self-driving capabilities are added via software, and will be worth up to $250,000 within three years."

Continued: "He (Musk) said that even though Tesla drivers need to keep hands on the wheel today, that will become less necessary over time. Musk said that competitors such as GM's Cruise and Alphabet's Waymo can't catch up because Tesla has a fleet of connected cars on the road today, and a proprietary chip."

Mobility technology company, Magna International Inc. can lay claim to an industry first in connected car technology applications. In 2017, Magna, 3M and the Michigan Department of Transportation started testing vehicle-to-infrastructure connectivity in real-world situations, such as highway work zones and county roads.

According to Magna, the collaboration began with the launch of the nation's first vehicle-to-infrastructure connected work zone, which was built along a three-mile section of I-75 in Oakland County, Michigan.

"The ability for vehicles to communicate with other vehicles and the infrastructure 'shows great promise in helping to avoid crashes, ease traffic and improve the environment', says the US Department of Transportation."

At CES earlier this year, Bosch and Mojio, the leading platform for connected cars, announced a jointly developed, IoT integrated emergency response solution. The new offering adds crash detection and emergency call (eCall) response to an existing connected car solution from Mojio. Through the simple combination of a plug-and-play device for the vehicle's OBD-II port and a mobile app, nearly a million consumers in North America and Europe have already upgraded their cars with Mojio's white-label connected car solutions. These connected car offerings are deployed by Mojio's portfolio of mobile network operator customers, including Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile US and Telus.

Telus is pushing its Connected Car Drive + technology saying, "From a few vehicles to a full scale fleet, the TELUS Connected Vehicle portfolio empowers business owners to efficiently & safely manage their vehicles. "

"With more than a billion unconnected cars still on the road today, industry collaboration is critical to accelerate the deployment of connected mobility services across the globe," said Kenny Hawk, CEO, Mojio. "Together with Bosch, we're addressing the key barriers that automakers face in building profitable connected mobility services - in turn, helping OEMs shift their focus towards the rapidly-evolving expectations of the global driving community."

'With more than a billion unconnected cars still on the road today', this clearly shows the massive potential future of this industry, and analysts say that Connected Car tech is the most significant trend in the automotive sector in the last 50 years.

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas

https://www.investorideas.com/About/

Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news and press releases plus we create original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends from Investorideas.com with our news alerts, articles, podcasts and videos talking about cannabis, crypto, technology including AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more. Investorideas.com original branded content includes the daily Crypto Corner and Podcast, Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast and column covering developments in AI.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Disclosure: this news article featuring Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM) (OTCQX: SYATF) is a paid for article on Investorideas.com .More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com

Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions.

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Follow us on Social Media

https://www.facebook.com/Investorideaspotcasts/

https://twitter.com/MJInvestorIdeas

https://www.instagram.com/potcasts_investorideas/

Contact Investorideas.com

800-665-0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45216