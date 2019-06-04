Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2019) - Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY) ("Spacefy" or the "Company"), the sharing-economy marketplace for inspiring space rentals targeting the creative industry, today announced that over 4,000 spaces have been listed on the platform.

"Spacefy continues to accelerate the pace of new space acquisitions," says Russ Patterson, Spacefy's CEO. "We see Spacefy's curated space inventory as both a strength and a differentiator, so it's heartening to see our investments in location scouting paying off, not just with new spaces for rent, but with the exactly the kinds of spaces our community of creative professionals and location managers need for their productions and projects."

Spacefy announced reaching 3,000 spaces on January 18 th 2019.

2019. Spacefy announced reaching 3,500 spaces on May 7th, 2019.

"If we continue to accelerate on plan, Spacefy will be approaching 10,000 spaces by the end of the year." continued Patterson. "We are excited about our growing community and we are grateful to each and every space owner who has listed their property on Spacefy."

About Spacefy

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creative professionals access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

