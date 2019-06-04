Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2019) - Pasha Brands (CSE: CRFT) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, following a reverse takeover of Broome Capital, which previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pasha is a vertically integrated craft cannabis organization operating as a brand house representing Canada's most established craft cannabis cultivators, producers and retailers.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_p6yekgri/New-Listing-Pasha-Brands-CSECRFT-

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Pasha" in the search box.

Within the Pasha umbrella resides award-winning brands that have firmly established themselves, pre-legalization, in British Columbia - a region known around the world for its high-quality craft cannabis product. Management estimates that to this day, illicit craft producers are still supplying as much as 90% of the cannabis Canadians are purchasing. Prior to legalization, the brands now owned by Pasha, while operating in the prohibition-era, ranked among the leading revenue producing companies now operating in the regulated industry.

Patrick Brauckmann, CEO, stated: "Today is historic for both Pasha Brands and the Canadian craft cannabis community. Our listing not only marks the beginning for Pasha as a publicly traded company, but confirms our unwavering commitment to help take growers and brands, many of which played a role in making legalization happen, into the legal marketplace."

Beyond the brands' achievements, Pasha is led by a team who is well-known and well-respected in the Canadian craft cannabis community. Each member of Pasha's leadership team has unique ties to the cannabis industry, which ultimately drives their motivation to bring craft cannabis to consumers on a global scale.

Pasha's wholly-owned subsidiary, BC Craft Supply Co. (www.bccraftsupply.ca) assists micro-cultivators through development, licensing, testing, and distribution of craft cannabis products, in exchange for a guaranteed supply agreement with each micro-cultivator. Under the Health Canada framework, each micro-cultivator will be able to legally process approximately 500 kilograms of dried flower per year. For every 100 micro-cultivators BC Craft secures, up to 50,000 kilograms of world-class craft cannabis could be available to the market via Canada's regulated supply chain.

Similar to Pasha, BC Craft has also amassed some of the most experienced growers in the industry who have laid the foundation for legal cannabis to exist today.

The company raised approximately $25 million in the past two quarters and is now positioned to accelerate its growth.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.PashaBrands.com, contact Emerald Asuncion, Investor Relations, at 236-521-5135 or email communications@PashaBrands.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45275