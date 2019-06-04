We are glad to announce that Modera has joined CDK International Partner Programme. Program gives plug and play integration for our existing and potential customers by using dealer management systems (DMS) under the CDK Global umbrella.

Seamless integration between two platforms guarantees smooth user experience and lets our customers get the best out of both systems.

The CDK Partner Programme offers potential automotive tech partners access to the CDK core Dealer Management Systems by using standardised integration points. Partners can improve the functionality of their products, scale up their businesses, share and manage data seamlessly and use the Partner Programme to potentially enter into new geographical markets.

Janek Prümmel, Director of Sales and Marketing, at Modera said, "We are very pleased to have joined the Partner Programme and believe that working with an innovative company, like CDK Global, will help support our global growth ambitions".

About Modera

Modera is a software as a service company, specializing in taking the stress out of complex sales processes. Our product ecosystem provides solution for transforming the industry to modern integrated end-to-end sales processes both online and offline.

Our clients include 20+ automotive brands, including Kia, Volvo, Renault, Nissan, Fiat, Toyota, Hyundai and hundreds of automotive dealers/importers.

About CDK Global

With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit www.cdkglobal.com. For more information about CDK Global in Finland, visit www.cdkglobal.fi.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005682/en/

Contacts:

Contacts Modera

Janek Prümmel, Director, Sales and Marketing

janek.prummel@modera.com



Contacts CDK Global

Troels Meyer, Partner Account Manager Nordic

Troels.Meyer@cdk.com